Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
September 5, 2014

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Trevor May’s first big league win came due to a dramatic reversal of his walks vs. strikeouts total. In his last three starts he has 18 strikeouts and just two walks. That’s in sharp contrast to his first three starts, in which he struck out 3 and walked 13.

SS Danny Santana led off the game with a single, giving him 11 consecutive home games in which he reached base. That’s the third-longest streak by a Twin this season, behind C Kurt Suzuki (13 games) and 2B Brian Dozier (12).

C Josmil Pinto recorded just the second career multi extra-base hit game of his career with doubles in his first two at-bats on Wednesday. It was his first since 2013.

3B Eduardo Nunez tied a career best with four hits Wednesday, with two singles, a double and a triple. His last four-hit game was on July 1, 2011, vs. the Mets when he played for the Yankees.

