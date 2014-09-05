RHP Kyle Gibson lasted seven innings Thursday in his longest outing since he went 7 2/3 innings Aug. 13 against Houston. The four runs he allowed against the Angels were the fewest he gave up in a home start since he pitched seven scoreless innings June 7, a span of four starts at Target Field.

LHP Tommy Milone, whose next scheduled start was to be Sunday, will be skipped in the rotation because of “dead arm” symptoms. Milone, acquired from the Oakland A’s on July 31, is 0-1 with a 7.84 ERA in five starts with Minnesota. He was 6-3 with a 3.55 ERA for the Athletics in 16 starts this season before the trade.

DH Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to seven games, tying a career high. He has hit safely in his past eight home games, knocking in 12 RBIs in those eight contests.

CF Danny Santana, who went 2-for-5, has reached base in 12 consecutive home games. Over that span, Santana is hitting .375 with eight extra-base hits, seven RBIs and 11 runs.