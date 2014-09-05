FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 6, 2014 / 5:07 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson lasted seven innings Thursday in his longest outing since he went 7 2/3 innings Aug. 13 against Houston. The four runs he allowed against the Angels were the fewest he gave up in a home start since he pitched seven scoreless innings June 7, a span of four starts at Target Field.

LHP Tommy Milone, whose next scheduled start was to be Sunday, will be skipped in the rotation because of “dead arm” symptoms. Milone, acquired from the Oakland A’s on July 31, is 0-1 with a 7.84 ERA in five starts with Minnesota. He was 6-3 with a 3.55 ERA for the Athletics in 16 starts this season before the trade.

DH Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to seven games, tying a career high. He has hit safely in his past eight home games, knocking in 12 RBIs in those eight contests.

CF Danny Santana, who went 2-for-5, has reached base in 12 consecutive home games. Over that span, Santana is hitting .375 with eight extra-base hits, seven RBIs and 11 runs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.