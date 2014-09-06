FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
September 7, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Oswaldo Arcia hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning Friday, his 15th of the season. The 15 homers established a new career high for Arcia, who hit 14 as a rookie last season.

DH Kennys Vargas went 1-for-4 and has hit safely in eight straight games, establishing a new career high. He also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, his 32nd RBI of the season. He has 32 RBIs in 34 career games and has reached base safely in 31 of those 34 games.

SS Danny Santana went 3-for-6, including a leadoff single Friday, extending his home hitting streak to 13 games. The streak tied Kurt Suzuki for the longest streak by a Twin at Target Field this season. Santana has multiple hits in each of the last four games.

LHP Glen Perkins is day-to-day with what manager Ron Gardenhire classified as a neck injury. No further details were given, but he was unavailable Friday.

OF Jordan Schafer bruised his ribs crashing into the wall making a catch in the ninth inning Friday. Schafer went on deck after the catch but was unable to swing a bat. Twins manager Ron Gardenhire also classified him as day-to-day.

