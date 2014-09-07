CF Danny Santana was injured in the second inning Saturday, suffering a lower back strain. He injured himself on a throw from center field to home plate in the top of the second and left the game. He is considered day-to-day.

1B Joe Mauer doubled in the eighth inning, the 305th double of his big-league career. The 305 doubles tied Hall of Famer Rod Carew for fourth on the Twins’ all-time doubles list.

LHP Glen Perkins had an MRI Saturday on his sore neck and shoulder area. Results of the procedure reported no structural damage or pinched nerves. Perkins reported feeling better Saturday, but remains listed as day-to-day.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed three runs on seven hits in seven innings while striking out eight in a no-decision. Hughes now has 165 strikeouts this season, tying a career high set in 2012 when he played for the New York Yankees. “I came out and was kind of all over the place and made a lot of mistakes early,” Hughes said. “Fortunately, I was able to make a couple pitches to get out of those early (innings). They could have been a lot worse. I was able to hold it to three and the offense did a great job and find something.”

OF Jordan Schafer has bruised ribs and is day-to-day. He is available off the bench to pinch run, but is unable to play in the field or swing a bat.