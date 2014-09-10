FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Treasury Markets
September 11, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Trevor May (2-4) picked up a win in his sixth major league start, pitching five innings in a 4-3 victory over Cleveland. May allowed two runs on five hits, with three strikeouts and four walks. “It’s all about keeping your team in the game and giving the guys a chance to win. I really struggled at times, but I kept fighting,” said May.

2B Brian Dozier was 0-for-3 and did not score a run in the Twins’ 4-3 win over the Indians Tuesday night. Nevertheless, Dozier has scored 99 runs, the most by a Twins player since Michael Cuddyer scored 102 runs in 2006.

OF Oswaldo Arcia had the biggest hit of the game in the Twins’ 4-3 win over the Indians Tuesday night. Arcia’s two-run home run off RHP Trevor Bauer capped a four-run fourth inning for the Twins, who were held scoreless in the other eight innings. In his career vs. Bauer Arcia is 3-for-8, and all three hits are home runs.

RHP Jared Burton was almost as economical as a pitcher can be in picking up his second save Tuesday night in a 4-3 win over Cleveland. Burton pitched the ninth inning and retired the side on six pitches.

