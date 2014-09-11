RHP Kyle Gibson, who will start the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three starts against the Indians this season. In four career starts vs. the Indians, Gibson is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA. Overall this season, he is 11-10, and in his 11 wins, he has a 1.07 ERA.

1B Joe Mauer has a .341 career average vs. the Indians. He has hit safely in 10 consecutive games at Progressive Field, batting .359 in those games (14-for-39). This season, Mauer is 7-for-16 (.438) at Progressive Field.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start the second game of the doubleheader Thursday against Cleveland. In his past six starts, dating back to July 6, Nolasco is 0-4 with a 7.11 ERA, and opposing batters hit .341 against him in those outings.