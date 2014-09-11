FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 11, 2014 / 7:12 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson, who will start the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA in three starts against the Indians this season. In four career starts vs. the Indians, Gibson is 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA. Overall this season, he is 11-10, and in his 11 wins, he has a 1.07 ERA.

1B Joe Mauer has a .341 career average vs. the Indians. He has hit safely in 10 consecutive games at Progressive Field, batting .359 in those games (14-for-39). This season, Mauer is 7-for-16 (.438) at Progressive Field.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start the second game of the doubleheader Thursday against Cleveland. In his past six starts, dating back to July 6, Nolasco is 0-4 with a 7.11 ERA, and opposing batters hit .341 against him in those outings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.