Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
September 13, 2014 / 2:33 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson took the loss in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday, giving up seven runs in three innings. That was Gibson’s shortest outing since he pitched two innings and gave up seven runs to the Yankees on July 4.

1B Joe Mauer has 306 career doubles. Mauer needs seven more to pass Kent Hrbek (312) for third place on the Twins all-time list. The top two spots on that list are held by Kirby Puckett (414) and Tony Oliva (329).

LHP Glen Perkins didn’t get a save opportunity in either game of the doubleheader Thursday. Perkins has 33 saves this season and has 87 career saves with the Twins. He needs one more to tie Al Worthington for sixth on the Twins’ all-time list.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (5-11) pitched well enough to win, but lost the second game of the doubleheader vs. Cleveland on Thursday. Nolasco pitched seven innings, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks. “My curve was good today and I did a good job filling up the zone. I thought I did pretty good,” Nolasco said.

