LHP Tommy Milone (6-4, 4.31 ERA) was supposed to start Friday, but since the game was rained out his return from a tired pitching shoulder and sore neck has been pushed back to Monday. Since coming to the Twins from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, Milone has disappointed in five starts by going 3-2 with a 7.40 ERA and .367 opponents’ batting average. He went only 3 2/3 innings and lost in his last start, which was Sept. 2 at Target Field against the White Sox.

RHP Phil Hughes (15-9, 3.55 ERA) will likely start the first game of a straight doubleheader Saturday at the White Sox, after the game he was supposed to pitch Friday was rained out. Hughes is 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA in his past six outings, which all lasted at least seven innings for quality starts.