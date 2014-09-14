LHP Tommy Milone (6-4, 4.31 ERA) will not pitch Monday for the Twins after having his scheduled start on Saturday pushed back because of neck soreness he experienced in a bullpen session this past Wednesday. Milone had already missed a start Sept. 7 with “dead arm” symptoms.

RHP Trevor May (2-4, 8.38 ERA) will make his eighth career start when he takes the mound Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field for the finale of a series against the Chicago White Sox. It will be the second time May has started against Chicago, after he picked up his first career win against the White Sox on Sept. 3 at Target Field.

RF Oswaldo Arcia hit his ninth home run since Aug. 12 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Arcia has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 RBIs in 28 games during that span. Coming into the day, Arcia’s eight homers in that timeframe were tied for third most in the major leagues.

LHP Logan Darnell gave up three runs in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader against the White Sox on Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field and took a no-decision in Minnesota’s 7-6 loss. Darnell went 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. Darnell is now 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in four starts this season and the Twins are 1-3 in those games.

LHP Glen Perkins blew his sixth save of the season and second in his past three opportunities Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. Perkins allowed a two-run homer by Chicago DH Dayan Viciedo, who gave the White Sox a 7-6 win and a sweep of the doubleheader. Perkins hadn’t pitched since Sept. 4 because of soreness in his neck. “He’s had plenty of time (off),” manager Ron Gardenhire said.“He should be strong and healthy. He just made a bad pitch there or he threw his power to that guy’s power, and the guy clicked on it. I don’t even know if it was a bad pitch. It just went a long ways.”

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Twins on Saturday night in a 7-6 loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, who swept both games. Plouffe also homered in the loss at U.S. Cellular Field. Plouffe is hitting .420 against Chicago this season

RHP Phil Hughes (15-9, 3.55 ERA) set a career high with 11 strikeouts in a tough-luck loss Saturday to start a doubleheader at the Chicago White Sox. Hughes, who came into the game 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA in his past six outings, allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits. He only walked one and threw 75 of his 106 pitches for strikes. “It was definitely tough for the hitters out there,” Hughes said of the shadows at U.S. Cellular Field in the late-afternoon start. “You were rewarded if you threw a lot of strikes. Both (pitchers) were doing that.”