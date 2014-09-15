RHP Trevor May (3-4, 7.71 ERA) had a career-best outing in terms of strikeouts on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. May struck out a career-high 10 hitters in the Twins’ 6-4 win against the Chicago White Sox, including four straight on two separate occasions. May has earned wins in each of his past three starts. “I came into the day and told myself that results and that kind of stuff is second to me right now, in trying to get my approach back where it needs to be,” May said. “That’s being aggressive and never losing that kind of fire for every single pitch I make in the game.”

RF Oswaldo Arcia has a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .450 during it. He went 1-for-3 and scored a run in the Twins’ 6-4 win Sunday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, where he’s hitting .385 with two home runs and nine RBIs in his past seven games.

2B Brian Dozier played all 10 games of the five doubleheaders the Twins have played this season, including all four in rare back-to-back doubleheaders this past week in Cleveland and Chicago. The Twins were swept by the Indians and White Sox in those twin bills, and Dozier went 1-for-14 with five strikeouts. He was given the day off from starting Sunday in the Twins’ 6-4 win against the Chicago White Sox to conclude a series at U.S. Cellular Field. Eduardo Escobar started at second and went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

DH/1B Kennys Vargas got a day off Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field in the Twins’ 6-4 win to conclude a series against the Chicago White Sox. Vargas, who played all four games of back-to-back doubleheaders in Cleveland and Chicago, had played every game since Aug. 1, when he made his major league debut after being recalled from Double-A New Britain. Vargas went 2-for-16 (.125) with one RBI and seven strikeouts in the doubleheaders.

SS Danny Santana made his 22nd start of the season at shortstop for the Twins in a 6-4 win to conclude a series Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Chicago White Sox. Santana, who played shortstop in the minors, has been transitioning to center field for the Twins. He’s made 59 starts in center and manager Ron Gardenhire is pleased with the progress he’s shown. “There’s still a couple plays here and there, where he takes a little funny angle at the ball straight over his head, but other than that, side-to-side he covers as much ground as anybody,” Gardenhire said. “He’s coming in a lot better. He’s done very well.”

LF Chris Hermann isn’t likely to get a start behind the plate, despite being listed as a catcher on the Twins’ roster. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Sunday that Hermann will most likely get his starts at one of the corner outfield spots and might get some action at catcher as the result of in-game managerial moves. Hermann started in left field Sunday and went 1-for-4 in the Twins’ 6-4 win to conclude a series at the Chicago White Sox.

1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts in the Twins’ doubleheader losses Saturday, which trended opposite of his career numbers against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Coming into the series finale Sunday, a 6-4 Twins win, Mauer had a career batting average of .333 at U.S. Cellular Field, with nine home runs and 40 RBIs. Mauer went 2-for-4 on Sunday.

3B Trevor Plouffe tore apart the Chicago White Sox this season, hitting .426 against them in 54 at-bats. Plouffe also homered in back-to-back games against Chicago this past weekend, including a solo shot Sunday in the Twins’ 6-4 win to salvage a game of the series at U.S. Cellular Field.

RHP Anthony Swarzak (3-1, 3.95 ERA) will make his second spot start of the season for the Twins on Monday to open a series against the Detroit Tigers at Target Field. Swarzak, who’s pitched primarily out of the bullpen the past three seasons, came up through the Twins’ system as a highly-touted starting prospect. “I will always think of myself as trying to be a starter, I want to be a starter,” Swarzak said. “I would love to get the ball every five days at some point in my career, but right now I‘m kind of a swing guy, a long man They need me to start (Monday) and I‘m more than willing to do that.”