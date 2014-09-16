LHP Tommy Milone remains sidelined with stiffness and inflammation in his neck following an MRI exam Sept. 15. His status for the rest of the season is uncertain.

RF Oswaldo Arcia went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the fifth inning, his 18th of the season. Since July 23 -- a span of 44 games -- Arcia has hit 13 home runs. He now has a hit in seven straight games.

SS Danny Santana went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak at Target Field to 14 games. He is hitting .394 over that span with four doubles, three triples, a homer and seven RBIs. He also stole a base Monday, his 16th of the season, putting him second among all American League rookies in that category.

1B Joe Mauer went 2-for-3 with a pair of two-run singles. His four RBIs tied a season high and Mauer now has multiple hits in back-to-back games. He is hitting .375 against the Tigers this season in 24 at-bats. “Those guys have good stuff,” Mauer said. “(Max) Scherzer and (Phil) Coke coming out of the pen, he’s tough on lefties. I was just trying to stay short and have a good at-bat.”

RHP Anthony Swarzak allowed six runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings of work Monday, his second spot start of the season. In 30 career starts, Swarzak is now 7-17 with a 5.85 ERA.