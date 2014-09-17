SS Eduardo Escobar left the game Tuesday in the fourth inning with what the team classified as a jammed right shoulder. He was seen after the game in a sling. Gardenhire said the Twins would likely “take a picture” of the injury Wednesday. For now, Escobar is considered day-to-day.

RF Oswaldo Arcia was not in the lineup after tweaking his lower back on a swing and miss during Monday’s game. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Arcia was day-to-day but was potentially available in a pinch-hitting role.

DH Kennys Vargas went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run. For Vargas, the triple was the first of his career and the homer was his eighth of the season. He finished only a double shy of hitting for his first-ever cycle.

LHP Glen Perkins struggled but earned the win after blowing the save Tuesday, allowing three runs in an inning of work. Gardenhire said he was concerned Perkins may not be completely healthy after a stiff neck kept Perkins out of the lineup for nine days earlier this month. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

RHP Ricky Nolasco pitched eight shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk while string out five. It was his longest outing since a complete game against Baltimore on May 2. Nolasco did not figure into the decision and has not won a game since July 1.