INF Eduardo Escobar played catch Friday and could return to the lineup this weekend. Escobar has a jammed shoulder after landing awkwardly on it making a diving play in the field Tuesday against Detroit.

RF Oswaldo Arcia returned to the lineup Friday after sitting out Minnesota’s previous two games with a strained lower back. Arcia went 3-for-4 with his 19th homer and an RBI single.

SS Danny Santana went 1-for-5 with a single in the 10th inning. With the hit, Santana extended his hitting streak at Target Field to 17 games, the longest in-season streak in Target Field history and the longest by a Twin since Marty Cordova hit safely in 17 straight home games in 1996. He also stole his 19th base of the season.

LHP Glen Perkins will be shut down for the remainder of the season after further evaluations on his throwing elbow revealed a strain in his forearm as well as nerve irritation. No surgery is expected for Perkins, who should be ready in time for 2015.