Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
September 21, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Trevor May allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, taking the loss Saturday. It was his first loss since Aug. 29 after winning three consecutive outings.

RF Oswaldo Arcia went 0-for-3 Saturday, snapping a nine-game hitting streak. Duringr that span, Arcia was hitting .430 with four homers, eight RBIs, three walks and five runs scored.

2B Brian Dozier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the eighth inning Saturday. For Dozier, the home run was his 21st of the season and first since Aug. 10, a span of 131 at-bats.

SS Danny Santana went 0-for-5 at the plate Saturday, snapping a 17-game hit streak at Target Field. The streak was the longest one in Target Field history and the longest by a Twin since 1996.

--OF Aaron Hicks was removed from the lineup because of a stiff back. He is day to day.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
