FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 23, 2014 / 3:47 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Eduardo Escobar was available to pinch run but is still a few days away from playing in the field after jamming his shoulder Tuesday against Detroit. Gardenhire expects Escobar to play before the season is finished.

LF Chris Herrmann went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. It was his second multi-hit game of the season and the RBI on his second double was his second. It was also his third career two-double game and first since last August.

RHP Anthony Swarzak allowed five runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings Sunday, taking the loss. “I felt like my stuff was pretty good,” Swarzak said. “They got me in the stretch often and I didn’t make enough pitches from the stretch to get myself out of it. They strung together a few hits in a row and that was about it.” In three starts this season, Swarzak has allowed 10 earned runs in 13 2/3 innings (6.59 ERA).

OF Aaron Hicks remained out of the lineup with a sore back. He drew the ire of manager Ron Gardenhire after showing up late to the ballpark before the game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.