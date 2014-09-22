INF Eduardo Escobar was available to pinch run but is still a few days away from playing in the field after jamming his shoulder Tuesday against Detroit. Gardenhire expects Escobar to play before the season is finished.

LF Chris Herrmann went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. It was his second multi-hit game of the season and the RBI on his second double was his second. It was also his third career two-double game and first since last August.

RHP Anthony Swarzak allowed five runs, three earned, in 4 1/3 innings Sunday, taking the loss. “I felt like my stuff was pretty good,” Swarzak said. “They got me in the stretch often and I didn’t make enough pitches from the stretch to get myself out of it. They strung together a few hits in a row and that was about it.” In three starts this season, Swarzak has allowed 10 earned runs in 13 2/3 innings (6.59 ERA).

OF Aaron Hicks remained out of the lineup with a sore back. He drew the ire of manager Ron Gardenhire after showing up late to the ballpark before the game.