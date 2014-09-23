LHP Tommy Milone, who has missed his last few starts with dead arm, is expected to be available out of the bullpen for the Twins through the end of the season. Since his trade to Minnesota from Oakland at the trade deadline, Milone has struggled, going 0-1 with a 7.40 ERA in five starts.

C Kurt Suzuki had a double Monday and extended his hitting streak to nine games. The streak is the longest of the season. He is batting .355 with seven doubles and six RBIs during the streak.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings Monday, taking the loss for the 12th time this season. Nolasco hasn’t won a game since July 1 and his ERA is up to 5.47. His record dropped to 9-13 with a 5.10 ERA in Interleague games in his career.

OF Aaron Hicks was back in the lineup Monday after missing two games with a stiff lower back. Hicks went 1-for-2 at the plate, walked twice and was also thrown out trying to steal second.