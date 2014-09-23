FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 24, 2014 / 3:52 AM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Tommy Milone, who has missed his last few starts with dead arm, is expected to be available out of the bullpen for the Twins through the end of the season. Since his trade to Minnesota from Oakland at the trade deadline, Milone has struggled, going 0-1 with a 7.40 ERA in five starts.

C Kurt Suzuki had a double Monday and extended his hitting streak to nine games. The streak is the longest of the season. He is batting .355 with seven doubles and six RBIs during the streak.

RHP Ricky Nolasco allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings Monday, taking the loss for the 12th time this season. Nolasco hasn’t won a game since July 1 and his ERA is up to 5.47. His record dropped to 9-13 with a 5.10 ERA in Interleague games in his career.

OF Aaron Hicks was back in the lineup Monday after missing two games with a stiff lower back. Hicks went 1-for-2 at the plate, walked twice and was also thrown out trying to steal second.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.