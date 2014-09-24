FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Echo Trending HP
September 24, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson (13-11) allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight in seven innings for second straight victory. It was his first quality start since Aug. 13. The eight strikeouts tied a career mark set earlier this season against Boston.

LHP Tommy Milone said his stiff neck is better. His goal is to pitch out of the bullpen this weekend when Minnesota wraps up the season against the Detroit Tigers. Milone last appeared in a game Sept. 2. He missed a start due to a “dead arm” before he was slowed by the neck issue.

SS Eduardo Escobar returned to the starting lineup after missing nearly a week with a jammed shoulder. Escobar went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run in the Twins’ 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks. He appeared as a sub Sunday and Monday.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 4-for-4 with four singles. The four hits tied a career high and marked the third time he accomplished the feat. His 33 multi-hit games are third most on the Twins this year.

