CF Danny Santana went 3-for-4, his 37th multi-hit game this season; the ninth most by a rookie in Twins history. He is one game behind Rod Carew and Luis Rivas for eighth in that category.

1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup after taking a pitch off the right elbow on Tuesday. Manager Ron Gardenhire said he hopes Mauer will play all four games in Detroit this weekend.

3B Trevor Plouffe left the game in the top of the sixth inning after injuring his left arm attempting to make a tag on a play at third. Plouffe was diagnosed with a fractured left forearm and is out for the remainder of the season.

RHP Phil Hughes allowed one run on five hits and no walks over eight innings, earning his 16th win. Hughes fell one out short of earning a $500K bonus by pitching 210 innings this season. He finished the year with a 3.52 ERA and 20 quality starts out of 32 outings. His 186/16 strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.63) established a major league record. “He was the guy. He’s been our guy all year long that you count on, and he did it again today. A great performance,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said.