RHP Trevor May made a nice finishing run to 2014 to position himself for a spot in Minnesota’s 2015 rotation. May allowed three runs on a pair of home runs Thursday night but walked just one batter, intentionally, and struck out seven in six innings. “He made a couple of mistakes,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “But when you do that to their big guys, they do that (hit home runs). The ball (DH Victor) Martinez hit was going down toward the dirt. The ball (1B Miguel) Cabrera hit was up. But I thought Trevor did a good job. He threw about 26 pitches in that sixth inning but got a big strikeout to end it. That’s a great way for him to end his season.”

RHP Ryan Pressly has been a reliable pitcher for the Twins despite giving up a run Thursday night. Pressly gave up a two-run double to CF Rajai Davis in the seventh. It was only the second time in his last eight appearances that Pressly has been scored upon.

DH Kennys Vargas might be a powerful asset to Minnesota next season. He’s hitting .277 with 38 RBIs in 50 games since being brought up from Double-A. Manager Ron Gardenhire has him batting cleanup and, even though Vargas went hitless Thursday, you could see Detroit’s respect for his power by the way it pitched him. Vargas walked twice, the second time following 1B Joe Mauer’s two-run double in the fifth.

3B Trevor Plouffe’s season is over after suffering a broken left forearm Wednesday when a player slid into him at third base. Whether he will need an operation has yet to be determined. Plouffe will get a second opinion on the break and whether rest will be sufficient to get him back on the field in the spring. “It’s just for a decision on whether he needs surgery or not,” Twins GM Terry Ryan said Thursday. “A decision will be made soon. It’s up to him. He had a nice solid year for us. We saw some improvement there.”

RHP Phil Hughes turned down a chance to get one more out this season and earn $500,000 for doing it. Hughes had a bonus clause calling for that sum for pitching 210 innings this season. A rain delay in his Wednesday start left him one out shy of that total. Minnesota management consulted and offered Hughes a chance to work out of the bullpen this weekend in Detroit. “Ownership and (GM Terry Ryan) extended the offer to let me throw out of the bullpen, and I just didn’t feel it was right,” said Hughes, who earned $8 million as part of a three-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Twins as a free agent last winter. “I owe too much to this organization for the next two years to be risking getting hurt for an incentive. For whatever reason, it’s just not meant to be.”

OF Jordan Schafer has a tender elbow that kept him out of Thursday night’s game at Detroit. “He’s day-to-day,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. That means it won’t be determined until Friday whether he’ll be able to play that night or not.