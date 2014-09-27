RHP A.J. Achter pitched two innings and allowed one run Friday night, on a solo home run to first baseman Miguel Cabrera of Detroit. “My first win was against the team I grew up rooting for,” Achter said. “I came to games here growing up.” His role has been primarily long relief and this was the seventh game he worked in his brief major league career. “It was just so good to see so many people who had an important part of my career,” he said. Achter’s dad, Rod, is the defensive coordinator at Sylvania North University High School just outside Toledo and couldn’t make the game because his team was playing. Achter gave the game ball to his mother, Cindy. His coach at Michigan State, Jake Boss Jr., was at the game along with his Spartans’ pitching coach. Minnesota drafted Achter in the 46th round after his junior year and tried to sign him for no bonus. Achter went to the Cape Cod League, pitched well out of the bullpen, and the Twins gave him $50,000 to give up his senior season.

3B Eduardo Escobar is filling in at third in the absence of injured 3B Trevor Plouffe. Escobar is another multi-position Minnesota player. He can play short, third and the outfield, as well as second. His role next season probably won’t be defined until after the Twins make their offseason moves. He showed on one play Thursday night that his footwork needs work but he covers ground, has decent hands and a strong arm.

RF Oswaldo Arcia hit a two-run home run in the first inning Friday night and later added an RBI single. Arcia has eight games this year with at least three RBIs, and his power interests the Twins. Arcia has 20 home runs. He might be too much all-or-nothing in his approach but power is something Minnesota badly needs to get back to the top of the AL Central.

SS Danny Santana won’t have a position determined for him until next spring -- and maybe not then. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Santana is a better shortstop now than Gardenhire was when he played in the majors. Santana has also shown this season he could be a standout center fielder. “That depends on what we do in the off-season,” Gardenhire said. It could be Santana winds up playing both again. Santana had a double and two singles off Detroit pitching Friday night and is now hitting .388 against the Tigers.

OF Jordan Schafer is probably more year-to-year than day-to-day. Schafer is nursing a sore elbow and while Minnesota says he’s “day-to-day,” that’s coming down now to Saturday and Sunday. Schafer has not been in any of the four groups taking batting practice the first two days of Minnesota’s series in Detroit, which makes a return to the lineup doubtful.

RHP Anthony Swarzak fell two outs shy of getting a victory in his final appearance of this season on Friday. Swarzak gave up singles to four of the five hitters he faced in the fifth before manager Ron Gardenhire came and got him. “You could see that he was on bubbles at the end,” Gardenhire said. “In fact, I probably left him in a little too long.” Swarzak wanted to hang on. “I think I had more pitches in me,” Swarzak said. “But I agree with what he said -- I gave it everything I had. They certainly know how to string hits together. It seems like the heart of their order is always coming up.” Swarzak threw 72 pitches. “I‘m glad for the opportunity for those three starts at the end of the season,” he said.