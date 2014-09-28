3B Eduardo Escobar had a career-best six RBI, counting a three-run home run among his four hits. Escobar also had two singles in the six-run fifth, one driving in two runs, plus an RBI single in the seventh. “He brings some life, some energy, to our bench,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s a great guy to have in the dugout.”

RF Oswaldo Arcia cost Minnesota a run in the six-run fifth because he didn’t get to the plate fast enough when a runner was thrown out at third on a single to right. The third out was made before Arcia could cross the plate. “We talked about it,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It’s something you can kind of laugh about because we won. But he knows it shouldn’t happen.”

LF Chris Herrmann hasn’t shown much of a bat in previous trials with Minnesota but Saturday night he dropped three hits on Detroit, all singles, and drove in a run. Herrmann also walked his first time up.

1B Joe Mauer is a clubhouse leader, manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday, but more with his actions than his words. “He’s a leader,” Gardenhire said, “but he’s a quiet guy.” Gardenhire said he’s never really had a lengthy conversation with his first baseman -- because nobody does. “One thing that’s surprised me (this year),” the manager said. “He said he’s had trouble tracking pitches sometimes because he wasn’t catching.” Mauer had two hits Saturday night but his lone RBI came on a bases-loaded groundout.

C Josmil Pinto was in the starting lineup Saturday but never got to play. He was in the on-deck circle when the top of the first inning ended but when the bottom of the first began it was Eric Fryer behind the plate. “I think he got sick seeing (DH Kennys) Vargas swing at that 3-0 pitch,” manager Ron Gardenhire cracked. “No, right after that he went down to the bathroom and started throwing up.”

RHP Ricky Nolasco won only one-third of his decisions this year, six of 18, but his last one stymied Detroit’s bid to clinch its fourth straight division title Saturday night. “I‘m not going to go into the offseason feeling good about much,” Nolasco said, noting his record. “I feel good about this game. I did my job. It’s always cool to be the spoiler, but you don’t play this game to be the spoiler. You play to be in their position.” Nolasco went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits while walking two and striking out six.