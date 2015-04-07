RHP J.R. Graham made his major league debut Monday, relieving starter RHP Phil Hughes to open the fifth inning. It took Graham three batters to get his first out, though. A single and a walk preceded a double-play groundball hit by 2B Ian Kinsler of Detroit. Graham also pitched a scoreless ninth. “After the first pitch -- and he can do that (throw up and in) -- he settled down pretty good,” manager Paul Molitor said. “It was nice to get him out there and get it over with.”

RF Torii Hunter played his first game against Detroit on Monday after two seasons of playing for the Tigers. Hunter was 0-for-4 and was called out making a half-swing at a 1-2 pitch with two out and two on in the bottom of the ninth. He argued strenuously but gave it up quickly. Hunter was playing his first game in Detroit after two seasons with the Tigers. He had a similar experience when he played his first game against Minnesota after signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels. “Coming with Los Angeles here was weird and it’s weird here, too,” said Hunter, who hit cleanup for Minnesota after batting mostly second and fifth for Detroit. “I just left here. My last 350 games were here.”

C Kurt Suzuki was robbed of a home run Monday in Minnesota’s first game of the season. Suzuki’s fly ball to left-center was actually over the fence in the third inning when LF Yoenis Cespedes jumped and caught it. Suzuki got his first hit of the season, a single to right to open the sixth, his next time up.

RHP Ricky Nolasco makes the fourth start of his career against Detroit on Wednesday, when he opens Minnesota’s second game of the season. Nolasco pitched three times against the Tigers last season, going 1-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 19 1/3 innings. He beat Detroit last Sept. 27. Nolasco won a career-low six games last season with a career-high 5.38 ERA.

RHP Phil Hughes got hurt largely by giving up three runs on a pair of home runs in one inning Monday, taking the loss in Detroit’s 4-0 victory over Minnesota. “He gave us a chance,” rookie manager Paul Molitor said of his No. 1 starter. “We just weren’t able to get him any runs. He missed a couple of cutters and they made him pay.” Hughes gave up a leadoff home run to RF J.D. Martinez in the second, a double to LF Yoenis Cespedes and then a one-out, two-run home run to C Alex Avila. Hughes was also charged with Detroit’s fourth run. He only walked one and struck out six in six innings.