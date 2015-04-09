RHP J.R. Graham got his butterflies out of the way Monday in his major league debut and was able to retire the one batter he was asked to face in his second time out. Graham pitched two scoreless innings -- with some help from his defense -- in his first game and got a groundout to first in his second. Detroit had runners on first and third with two out when Graham came in.

RHP Kyle Gibson started five times against Detroit last season with a 2-3 record and a 6.00 ERA in 27 innings. His problem was walks, 13 of them to go with 18 strikeouts. He gave up three runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings on Sept. 28, taking a 3-0 loss. His start Thursday will be his first of the season.

RF Torii Hunter doesn’t want his manager Paul Molitor to feel any blame if he gets fined for his post-game comments concerning umpire Joe West. Hunter was vocal Monday when West, working home plate, called him out on a checked swing to end Minnesota’s 4-0 Opening Day loss at Detroit. Molitor reflected Wednesday he might have gotten out on the field to protect his player but Hunter would have none of that. “I said my piece and walked away,” Hunter said. “I know what I‘m doing.” “I think Torii has reached the point in his career where he doesn’t care what he says anymore,” Molitor said.

RHP Tim Stauffer made his first appearance of the season, but it was a little rough. Stauffer gave up four hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings. He entered with a man on third and nobody out and gave up an RBI double, the runner ending up on third on an error by CF Jordan Schafer. Stauffer got two outs and seemed to be out of trouble but he wild-pitched home the run before getting the inning over. He gave up a walk, three singles and a sacrifice fly good for two runs in the fifth. Stauffer’s control was wobbly and he walked two, although one was intentional.

RHP Ricky Nolasco took his manager’s urging to trust his fastball to heart early but things got off track Wednesday when he walked C Alex Nunez to open the third. “I got myself into a bad situation,” Nolasco said. “And I couldn’t make some pitches when I needed to. The first time through the lineup I was trying to get them out with some heaters. One start isn’t going to kill you as far as mental-wise.” He walked four and gave up six hits good for six runs in three innings, plus three batters in the fourth. “The first couple of innings he went with it pretty good,” manager Paul Molitor said. “But after that he seemed to lose a little bit of command with it.”