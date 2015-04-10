RHP Kyle Gibson was the third straight Minnesota starter to get rocked by Detroit hitting. Gibson gave up a pair of RBI singles in the first, another in the second and was driven out by RF J.D. Martinez’s three-run home run that capped a four-run fourth. He didn’t help himself, walking five and not striking anyone out. “It was a continuation of what was happening in the first two games,” Molitor said. “A bloop double to lead off, (J.D.) Martinez gets a bloop and Cespedes hits one in the hole. He (Gibson) tried to battle but after that home run, we had to take him out. We wanted to get some innings out of him. You can’t be going to your bullpen that early all the time.”

LHP Tommy Milone, starting at Chicago on Friday, started twice against the White Sox last season but did not have a decision. He posted a 3.72 ERA pitching against the White Sox but did not have a decision. Milone was traded to Minnesota at the July deadline a year ago but didn’t make his Twins debut until Aug. 11. He is 1-0 with a 1.82 career ERA in four games against Chicago.

LF Eduardo Escobar made his sixth career start in the outfield Thursday, subbing for regular LF Oswaldo Arcia. Escobar has been primarily an infield during his career but is expanding his utility role this season. He entered the game with 32 hits in 99 career at-bats against Detroit.

C Chris Herrmann got his first start of the season Thursday, but it didn’t last long. Herrmann took a foul ball off the mask on the first pitch of the bottom of the first, suffering a cut on the bridge of his nose. He stuck it out through two innings but was removed for precautionary reasons. Manager Paul Molitor pinch-hit regular C Kurt Suzuki leading off the third. “He said he didn’t feel quite right,” Molitor said. “He was a little light-headed so we took him out. We gave him a concussion test and he passed that. He should be ready to play this weekend.”

C Kurt Suzuki didn’t get his day off. Suzuki pinch-hit for C Chris Herrmann in the third inning after the starter suffered a cut on the bridge of his nose when hit in the mask by a foul ball with the first pitch of the game. The original thought was to give Suzuki a rest after he caught a couple of tough games to begin the season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco felt some right elbow pain late during his start Wednesday for the Twins and was flown to Minnesota for an MRI. Results were not available after Thursday’s game. “He felt it in his last inning of work -- I think it was during the at-bat against (C Alex) Avila (in the fourth),” manager Paul Molitor said. “He pitched to two more batters. We’ll hold off on a decision until later.” Nolasco was scheduled to pitch Minnesota’s home opener Monday but that is now in doubt.