LHP Tommy Milone is off to a better start than last season, and the Twins hope he can keep it up all season. Milone’s 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the Twins’ 6-0 victory Friday at the Chicago White Sox were impressive. He retired 16 straight hitters after allowing a lead-off bunt single in the second and helped himself out by picking off that runner, rookie 2B Micah Johnson, trying to steal third. Milone struck out seven, walked two and allowed a career-low two hits -- something he hopes will continue in his next outing.

SS Eduardo Escobar played in the Twins’ 6-0 win Friday at the Chicago White Sox, after learning about the birth of his son, Jose Emanuel, that morning. Escobar’s fiancee, Eucaris Alvarez, had their first child in Minneapolis. Escobar will spend fly back to Minneapolis to be with them Saturday, but will return to Chicago to play Sunday in the series finale against the White Sox.

RHP Trevor May will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start the Twins’ home opener on Monday at Target Field against the Kansas City Royals. May, who went 3-6 with a 7.88 ERA in nine starts last season, nearly won the fifth starter’s job out of spring training. General manager Terry Ryan met with reporters prior to the Twins’ 6-0 win Friday at the Chicago White Sox and said May will determine his future this season by his performance.

INF Danny Santana will likely get the start at shortstop Saturday for the Twins in a game at the Chicago White Sox. He’ll fill in for SS Eduardo Escobar, who flew home to Minneapolis on Friday night after the birth of his son. Santana didn’t play in the series opener on Friday.

RHP Ricky Nolasco is expected to be placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Twins on Saturday for inflammation in his right elbow. Nolasco felt soreness in the elbow during his start April 8 in Detroit and flew back to Minneapolis to have it further examined. An MRI showed only the inflammation. The Twins expect Nolasco to return whenever his DL stint ends.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow) reported elbow pain after his start Wednesday against Detroit and was sent back to Minnesota for an MRI. The results showed inflammation and Nolasco will likely be placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday. The Twins expect a full recovery within the timeframe of the DL stint.

RHP Mike Pelfrey will make his first start of 2015 in the second of a three-game series for the Twins at the Chicago White Sox. Pelfrey, who missed most of 2014 after surgery on his right elbow, last appeared in a game May 1, 2014, at Target Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pelfrey made two starts and six appearances in spring training, going 0-2 with a 1.15 ERA to earn the fifth starter’s role after RHP Ervin Santana was suspended 80 games for using an illegal performance-enhancing drug. It will be Pelfrey’s sixth career start against the White Sox, whom he last faced Sept. 17, 2013.