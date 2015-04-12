RHP Trevor May was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. May, who was one of the last cuts in spring training, will start against the Kansas City Royals in the Twins’ home opener Monday at Target Field. “It’s as big as the crowd can be, I guess, but beyond that it’s exactly the same,” said May, who went 3-6 with a 7.88 ERA for the Twins last season. “Having a little experience up here, I kind of know how things are and I’ve thrown in front of some pretty big crowds before. It’ll be that good excitement, that ‘let’s have some fun’ type of stuff, so I‘m excited.”

DH Kennys Vargas hit fourth for the Twins in a 5-4 loss Saturday at the Chicago White Sox. He went 0-for-4 and struck out twice hitting behind first baseman Joe Mauer, which is a role manager Paul Molitor usually gives to RF Torii Hunter. Molitor rested Hunter on Saturday. “It’s just a lot to ask a young man like that to stick him in the four hole on a regular basis,” Molitor said. “But he’s got a good enough bat to where I feel comfortable putting him in there once in a while, especially when Torii’s not going to be in there.”

RF Torii Hunter, 39, got his first day off. Manager Paul Molitor doesn’t have a set number of games in mind to play Hunter, who pinch-hit in the eighth and grounded out. Hunter is off to a slow start, with two hits in his first 17 at-bats (.118), but stole a base in a 6-0 win on Friday. “We talked about it after he signed, in spring training, about how we’re going to use him,” Molitor said. “I‘m going to try to keep him as fresh as I can. It’s not like he’s DH‘ing. He’s playing a defensive position.”

RHP Ricky Nolasco was placed on the 15-day disabled list. The move was made retroactive to April 9, which means Nolasco will be eligible to return no sooner than April 24. He has inflammation in his right elbow and the Twins are hopeful he will be ready to rejoin the rotation when eligible.

RHP Phil Hughes (0-1, 6.00 ERA) faces the Chicago White Sox in the finale of a three-game series Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Hughes took the loss on Opening Day in Detroit by allowing four runs in six innings. The outing will be his 12th start and 16th appearance against the White Sox. He is 4-3 with a 2.98 ERA, 60 strikeouts and just 10 walks against Chicago.

RHP Mike Pelfrey took a no-decision in Minnesota’s 5-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox. He allowed four runs on seven hits in just five innings, including two solo home runs. Pelfrey, who missed most of last season after elbow surgery, hadn’t pitched in a regular-season game in 344 days. “It wasn’t smooth,” manager Paul Molitor said. “He had a real nice first inning and, after that, every inning they kind put the pressure on him. They made him work. It was game where he had to battle every inning, every pitch.”

RHP Casey Fien wasn’t used Friday and wasn’t available out of the bullpen Saturday because of stiffness in his right shoulder. Fien played catch Saturday before Minnesota’s 5-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox and felt OK, according to general manager Terry Ryan. Fien isn’t expected to need a stint on the 15-day disabled list, but the setup man is being monitored to make sure. “I’ll just take a lead from our trainers and him, but right now we’re OK, it looks like,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t sound like it’s serious enough for me to worry about it yet.”