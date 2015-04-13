RHP Trevor May is scheduled to make his season debut in Monday’s home opener against Kansas City after he was called up Saturday from Triple-A Rochester. May replaces RHP Ricky Nolasco, who was moved to the disabled list due to right elbow inflammation. May, 25, was 8-6 with a 2.85 ERA at Triple-A Rochester in 2014, 3-6 with a 7.88 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) for Minnesota.

DH Joe Mauer, who went 2-for-4 Sunday against Chicago, has a hit in seven of his past 11 games at U.S. Cellular Field. Mauer owns a career .334 average (91-for-272) against the White Sox in Chicago.

1B Trevor Plouffe went 0-for-4 against Chicago on Sunday. However, he still is hitting .383 (18-for-51) with three doubles, six RBIs, with walks and seven runs in his last 12 games against the White Sox.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (0-1) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9. The Twins said he has right elbow inflammation but that the move was cautionary. He reportedly elbow pain after allowing six runs on six hits in three innings Wednesday in a 11-0 loss at Detroit. An MRI exam showed no structural damage, Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

RHP Phil Hughes worked six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out four Sunday in a loss to the White Sox. He is 0-2 with a 5.25 ERA in his first two starts of the season. Hughes is also 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in his last three states against the White Sox. “I know (Hughes) was frustrated,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “I know when your defense doesn’t make plays, you’ve got to work harder and make more pitches, more stressful pitches.”

RHP Casey Fien (right shoulder stiffness) did not pitch April 10-12. Manager Paul Molitor said, “Hoping it will take care of itself here in the next day or two. I’ll just take a lead from our trainers and him, but right now we’re OK. It doesn’t sound like it’s serious enough for me to worry about it yet.”