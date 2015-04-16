FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2015 / 8:43 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kyle Gibson tossed 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball Wednesday, picking up his first win of the season. He struck out three and walked none, allowing nine hits. Gibson allowed six runs on eight hits in his 2015 debut April 9 against Detroit as the Tigers won 7-1.

LF Oswaldo Arcia hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday. Arcia hit 20 homers last season, second on the team.

1B Joe Mauer had a single Wednesday and has hit safely in all but one game so far this season. Mauer has eight hits, all singles, is batting .286 and is reaching base at a .375 clip.

RHP Ricky Nolasco played long-toss on Wednesday and will again for the next several days. Nolasco complained of a sore throwing elbow after his start April 8 against the Detroit Tigers. If he progresses well, he could throw off a mound this weekend.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
