LHP Tommy Milone improved to 2-0, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings of work Thursday. Milone’s ERA stands at 2.08 through two starts. “It felt like the whole day was just kind of a grind,” Milone said. “I didn’t feel 100 percent going out there at the beginning, command was kind of iffy there in the first. Credit them for coming out swinging in the first.”

1B Kennys Vargas went 2-for-4 Thursday, hitting his first homer of the season. Vargas was also robbed of extra bases in the third inning on a diving play by Royals CF Lorenzo Cain on a play that likely would have scored two more runs.

RF Torii Hunter had three hits Thursday for his first multi-hit game of the season. Entering the day, Hunter had four hits total in eight previous games. In five starts in the cleanup spot, Hunter had three hits. He has four in two games since being moved to the two-hole on Wednesday. The Twins are 2-0 in those games.

RHP Ricky Nolasco played long-toss again Thursday. He is scheduled to throw off a mound on Sunday if his continues to progress.