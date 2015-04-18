FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 18, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Caleb Thielbar was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to fill Duensing’s roster spot. Thielbar was 2-1 with a 3.40 ERA in 54 appearances with the Twins last season.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-5 with his second homer of the season, a walk-off blast to lead off the 11th inning. The walk-off blast was the first of his career and his third walk-off hit.

RHP Mike Pelfrey did not figure into the decision after allowing one run on three hits and four walks in five innings. He allowed four runs in five innings of work in his first start this season, and lowered his ERA by more than 2 1/2 runs with his outing Friday.

LHP Brian Duensing was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. Duensing has a 7.36 ERA in six appearances this season spanning 3 2/3 innings with one save.

