RHP Trevor May earned his first win of the season, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts over six innings of work. May lowered his ERA from 8.44 to 4.76 with the outing.

RF Torii Hunter went 1-for-5 with a home run. The homer was his first of the season and 193rd with the Twins. Hunter leads the Twins with six RBIs this season.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles. The two-base hits were his second and third of the season. Plouffe had 40 doubles last season, tied for fourth-most in the American League.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will go on a rehabilitation assignment Saturday for Class A Cedar Rapids. Nolasco is on the 15-day disabled list with a sore throwing elbow.