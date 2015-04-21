LHP Aaron Thompson was available only in an emergency Monday. Thompson, a rookie with a 0.87 ERA in seven relief appearances, threw 35 pitches Sunday against the Indians, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out one in two scoreless innings. He was not used Monday in the Twins’ 7-1 loss to the Royals.

LHP Tommy Milone, who starts Tuesday, has problems with Royals C Salvador Perez, who is 6-for-14 off him, including 2-for-3 with a double last week. Royals DH Kendrys Morales, however, has a .133 average, 2-for-13, off Milone, but one of the hits is a home run.

INF/OF Eduardo Escobar, who had started two games at shortstop, one at third base and three in left field, was the Twins’ DH for the first time this season. It was his seventh career start at designated hitter. He singled in four at-bats and is hitting .172.

DH Kenny Vargas, a switch hitter, was held out of the Twins’ lineup Monday against Royals RHP Edinson Volquez. Manager Paul Molitor noted Vargas is scuffling while swinging left-handed, hitting .077 and striking out 11 times in 26 at-bats with no RBIs.

SS Danny Santana singled in the fifth inning, ending an 0-for-12 skid, but he was out trying to steal second. He also struck out two times, bringing his whiff total to a team-high 15 in 45 at-bats.

C Kurt Suzuki experienced an injury scare in the second inning Monday. He went down in the on-deck circle when he was struck in the right foot by LF Oswaldo Arcia’s foul line drive. A trainer checked on Suzuki, who remained in the game. “Those on-deck circles, you are vulnerable there,” manager Paul Molitor said. “The guy swings late. It caught him on the fleshy part on the top of his foot. I know it was painful.”