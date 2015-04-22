OF Torii Hunter likes to face RHP Jeremy Guthrie, the Royals’ probable Wednesday starter. Hunter is 16-for-49 (.327), with three doubles and a home run off Guthrie.

LHP Glen Perkins is the Twins’ closer, but manager Paul Molitor brought him in to face 3B Mike Moustakas with two out in the eighth and the score tied with a runner on third. Molitor said he has talked to Perkins about four-out saves. “I had my eyes on Perkins and Moustakas in that inning whether it was 5-4 or 5-5, whatever it might be,” Molitor said. “We tried to get that last out in the eighth, trying to extend the game. He made some good pitches. He ended up fighting that one off and dumping it into left field.” Moustakas singled home RF Paulo Orlando with the go-ahead run.

C Kurt Suzuki took an Oswaldo Arcia foul ball off his right foot while standing in the on-deck circle in the second inning Monday. Suzuki started again Tuesday. “He’s fine,” Twins manager Ned Yost said. “He’s wants to be in there. He’s capable of being in there. I‘m glad to put his name in there. I checked with him. It turned out to be a bruise. He’s OK.” Suzuki had two hits, including a run-producing single in a four-run sixth.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) threw a bullpen session April 19 and is expected to start a rehab assignment with Class A Cedar Rapids on April 25.

CF Jordan Schafer was unable to get to DH Kendry Morales’ shallow fly-ball single that plopped down untouched for an RBI single in the eighth inning Monday. “I‘m running 150 feet to go get the ball,” Schafer said. “I‘m playing in left center. I‘m running a long way. I‘m trying to look at Doze (second baseman Brian Dozier) and the ball at the same time. I saw Dozier’s hands go up. That usually signals I’ve got the ball. He was trying to say he didn’t know where the ball was. When I saw his hands up, I kind of shut it down. Obviously, no one is going after the ball. I tried to make a last-second effort to get it, but it’s unfortunate. It is what it is. There was no communication.”