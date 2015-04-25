RHP Trevor May is coming off the best start of his career. The 25-year-old starter held Cleveland to four hits and one earned run over seven innings of a 7-2 win his last time out. He’s scheduled to make his third start of the season, and the 12th of his young career, less than 200 miles from his hometown of Longview, Wash., when the Twins play at Seattle on Saturday.

RHP Kohl Stewart, the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft and one of Minnesota’s top prospects, was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Class A Fort Myers. Right elbow inflammation led to the move.

3B Trevor Plouffe ended Seattle starter Felix Hernandez’s no-hit bid with a two-out single in the fifth. Plouffe was Minnesota’s first baserunner after Hernandez had sat down the first 14 batters he faced -- seven by way of strikeout. He added another single off Hernandez in the seventh and went 2 for 3 for the game.

RHP Phil Hughes threw a complete game, allowing just five hits over eight innings, but also gave up his sixth and seventh home runs of the season in a 2-0 loss to Seattle on Friday. The Twins have scored just two runs over the 26 2/3 innings in which Hughes has been on the mound this season -- a big reason for his 0-4 record.

CF Jordan Schafer was busy in Friday’s second inning. He tracked down a Dustin Ackley fly ball on the warning track in centerfield, then ran down a Logan Morrison shot a few pitches later to make a catch at the wall in right-center.