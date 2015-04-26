RHP Kyle Gibson had success against the Mariners last season, so he should be confident heading into his scheduled Sunday start in Seattle. He went 2-0 while allowing just one earned run in 13 innings in two starts against the Mariners last season. Gibson could use a shot of confidence away from home; he has gone 0-2 with a 9.35 ERA in two road starts this season.

SS Eduardo Escobar hit his first home run of the season on a 3-2 pitch from Seattle starter James Paxton in the fourth inning Saturday. Escobar’s solo shot to left field tied the score 2-2.

RHP Trevor May had his “homecoming” game shortened by a line drive back to the mound Saturday night. The native of Longview, Wash., which is a few hours south of Seattle, took a liner off his right elbow in the fourth inning and had to come out of the game. X-rays came up negative, and May is listed as day to day with a right elbow contusion. “All things considered,” he said, “I think I was pretty lucky.” May allowed two earned runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings in his first-ever start at Seattle.

2B Brian Dozier was in the leadoff spot for only the third time this season Saturday night. Dozier went 2-for-5 and scored twice in the 8-5 win over Seattle.

DH Joe Mauer could find himself in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career, manager Paul Molitor said before Saturday’s game. Molitor said he toyed with the idea of batting Mauer first on Saturday night because his power numbers are down (no home runs, five RBIs), but he’s taking pitches and had a team-high eight walks before Saturday. Mauer hits third in the Twins’ order, and he went 1-for-3 from that spot Saturday.

3B Trevor Plouffe was one of only two Minnesota starters without a hit Saturday, ending his hitting streak at six games. Plouffe, who had two hits against Friday night starter Felix Hernandez, went 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday.

LF Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Saturday and is now 6-for-10 from the plate this season. His season batting average actually went down after the game from .667 to .600.