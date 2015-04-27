CF Shane Robinson scored the Twins’ first two runs, in the first and third innings, as Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Robinson went 1-for-5 with a walk and is hitting .355 this season.

RHP Kyle Gibson had another solid outing against Seattle on Sunday, but he didn’t factor into the decision. Gibson allowed just five hits and two earned runs in seven innings and left with the score tied 2-2. In three starts against the Mariners since the beginning of the 2014 season, Gibson is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA.

LHP Tommy Milone hasn’t been able to match the greatness of his season debut over recent starts, although that would have been difficult to maintain. Milone came out of the gates with a 7 2/3-inning, two-hit performance in a 6-0 win over the White Sox in his first start of the season, but his ERA has been 5.73 in the two starts since then. Milone is scheduled to be on the mound Monday, when the Twins host Detroit.

RHP Trevor May (bruised right elbow) is still being evaluated after taking a line drive off his right elbow Saturday night. Manager Paul Molitor said after Sunday’s game that May expects to throw on the side Monday and could be re-evaluated after that. There is no structural damage, and May told reporters after the game that he “absolutely” expects to be available for his next start, but his status for his scheduled Thursday start against the White Sox has not yet been determined.

1B Joe Mauer singled on each of his first two at-bats Sunday, then saved his best for last. His 11th-inning triple drove in two runs in the 4-2 victory over Seattle, capping off a 3-for-5 day. Mauer is hitting .382 against left-handed pitchers this season after collecting all three of his Sunday hits against southpaws. He now has hits in each of his two at-bats against Seattle rookie reliever Tyler Olson, a left-hander.

3B Trevor Plouffe has hit safely in seven of his past eight games. He went 1-for-6 Sunday and is now hitting .333 (11-for-33) since April 17.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (right elbow inflammation) made his first rehab start Sunday and came out of it without any limitations. In five innings for Class A Cedar Rapids, he allowed one unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out five. Manager Paul Molitor said afterward that Nolasco could come off the disabled list soon but was uncertain whether the veteran would need to make another rehab appearance first.

DH Eduardo Nunez had a productive visit to Seattle over the weekend. He had two hits in each of the Twins’ past two games but saw his batting average drop both days -- from .667 to .600 on Saturday and then to .533 after Sunday’s 11-inning win over the Mariners. Nunez has only played in five games this season but has at least one hit in each of them. The 27-year-old outfielder has started just three times and has had two hits in each of those games. He was pretty quick out of the gates as an April call-up last year, too, but settled down to hit .250 over 204 at-bats for the season.