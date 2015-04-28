LHP Tommy Milone took the loss Monday, allowing five runs in four-plus innings of work, on eight hits and two walks. For Milone, it was his first loss of the season and first since last Aug. 17, a span of six starts.

RHP Trevor May (bruised right elbow) played long toss Monday. On Tuesday, he’ll resume his normal pre-start routine. Scheduled to pitch Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, May said he’s feeling as though he’ll be ready.

1B Joe Mauer doubled in the eighth inning. It was his 313th double of his career, moving him past Kent Hrbek for third on the club’s all-time list.

RHP Ricky Nolasco reported no problems with his throwing elbow after a rehab start with Class-A Cedar Rapids on Sunday. Nolasco has been on the 15-day disabled list since April 11 with right elbow inflammation.

LHP Brian Duensing threw a side session in the bullpen on Monday and will face hitters in a simulated game on Thursday. Duensing was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 17 with a right intercostal strain.