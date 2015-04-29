RHP Trevor May threw his normal bullpen on Tuesday and is in line to make his next start on Thursday. May was hit in the throwing elbow with a comebacker in his last start on Saturday in Seattle.

SS Danny Santana had three hits and knocked in a run, raising his average to .261 this season. Santana, back in the leadoff spot with 2B Brian Dozier getting the night off, batted ninth on Monday and had two hits. One-third of his hits this season have come the past two days.

C Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-2 at the plate, including an RBI single in the seventh inning that drove in the winning run. The run batted in was the first game-winning hit Suzuki has had this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco is nearing a return following a stint on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. He hasn’t pitched since allowing six runs in three innings of work in a loss to the Detroit Tigers on April 8. He was placed on the DL shortly thereafter. On Sunday, Nolasco pitched five innings in a rehab outing with Class A Cedar Rapids, allowing one run while striking out five.

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven. He struck out the side in the second inning, the first time he has accomplished that since July 10, 2011. 3H, 2BB, 7K