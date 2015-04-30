1B Joe Mauer went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs on Wednesday. His RBI single in the fifth inning was his 11th of the season and 700th of his career, as Mauer became the ninth Twin to reach the 700 RBI plateau. Mauer has five doubles this season and is 15 away from tying Tony Oliva for second on the team’s career doubles list (329).

RHP Phil Hughes pitched five innings and gave up three runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts and did not figure into the decision. Hughes left the game after 71 pitches with a left hip flexor strain. He is day-to-day.

CF Jordan Schafer left the game in the sixth inning with a mild MCL sprain in his right knee. His is day-to-day.

RHP Casey Fien allowed three runs on five hits over an inning-plus of work Wednesday taking the loss. He left the game with soreness in his right shoulder and is considered day-to-day.