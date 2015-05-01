RHP Trevor May earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on 10 hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings of work, improving to 2-1 on the season. May is 3-0 with a 4.32 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox.

2B Brian Dozier had two hits and knocked in four runs, including a three-run homer in the third inning. It was his second home run of the season. The four RBIs tied a career high and is the most in one game for any Twins hitter this season. Dozier entered the game with six RBIs on the season.

RHP Michael Tonkin was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Tonkin has pitched in 34 games in the bigs, all out of the bullpen, including 25 appearances last season, compiling a 4.74 ERA. He has a career ERA of 3.26 and is expected to work in the middle innings after working primarily as an eighth or ninth-inning guy with Rochester over the season’s first month.

RF Torii Hunter doubled in the first inning, the 481st double of his career. Only 59 players in baseball history have 500 career doubles, including four active players.

1B Joe Mauer had three hits and knocked in two runs, raising his average to .318. After a slow start, Mauer is hitting .333 over the past 12 games with and has knocked in eight runs over his past six.

RHP Casey Fien was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a sore right throwing shoulder on Thursday. The shoulder has been a concern over the first month for Fien, who was unavailable for several games earlier this month with a similar injury. He was removed from a game against Detroit on Wednesday after allowing three runs on five hits in an inning of work. “He needs to get that shoulder right. It’s been lingering a little bit,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Even after we rested him a little bit earlier, he came back a little bit stronger. We talked to him about big picture. He’s not only got the next five months here, but hopefully a long career ahead of him.”