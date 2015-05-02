FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 2, 2015 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Tommy Milone was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Friday. Milone is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts this season.

RHP Ryan Pressly was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Pressly is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances with the Red Wings this season. Pressly is 5-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 74 career appearances, all in relief, over the past two seasons.

LHP Caleb Thielbar was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Friday. Thielbar has a 5.40 ERA in six outings, all in relief, this season.

RHP Tim Stauffer was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. Stauffer is 1-0 with an 8.38 ERA in eight appearances this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco was activated off the 15-day disabled list after the game on Friday. Nolasco is 0-1 with 18.00 ERA in one start this season. He is the scheduled starter for Saturday.

LHP Brian Duensing was activated off the 15-day disabled list following the game on Friday. Duensing has a 7.36 ERA in six relief appearances this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.