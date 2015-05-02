LHP Tommy Milone was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Friday. Milone is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts this season.

RHP Ryan Pressly was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Pressly is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances with the Red Wings this season. Pressly is 5-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 74 career appearances, all in relief, over the past two seasons.

LHP Caleb Thielbar was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Friday. Thielbar has a 5.40 ERA in six outings, all in relief, this season.

RHP Tim Stauffer was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain. Stauffer is 1-0 with an 8.38 ERA in eight appearances this season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco was activated off the 15-day disabled list after the game on Friday. Nolasco is 0-1 with 18.00 ERA in one start this season. He is the scheduled starter for Saturday.

LHP Brian Duensing was activated off the 15-day disabled list following the game on Friday. Duensing has a 7.36 ERA in six relief appearances this season.