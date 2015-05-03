FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
May 3, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Danny Santana went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a single. It was Santana’s seventh multi-hit game of the season and third career game with multiple doubles.

RF Torii Hunter went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on Saturday. Hunter, who was hitting .203 at the beginning of the series, has six hits in 11 at-bats, raising his average to .250.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 2-for-3 with a home run in the second inning. It was his second home run in the last three days and fourth of the season.

RHP Ricky Nolasco was activated from the 15-day disabled list and made the start on Saturday, earning the win after allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. It was Nolasco’s second start of the season and first since April 8, when he allowed six runs in three innings in a loss to Detroit.

