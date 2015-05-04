FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2015 / 3:56 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Oswaldo Arcia left the game Sunday in the fourth inning with irritation in his right hip. He is considered day-to-day. Arcia was 2-for-2 with an RBI before departing the contest.

2B Brian Dozier went 4-for-5 on Sunday, including his first triple of the season. The four hits is a career high and, including his walk, Dozier reached base five times in all, also a career high.

RF Torii Hunter went 2-for-6 with an RBI single. Hunter finished the series against Chicago with eight hits and three RBIs, raising his batting average from .203 to .256.

3B Trevor Plouffe had three hits, including a grand slam in the Twins’ seven-run third inning. It was the first career grand slam for Plouffe and his fifth homer of the season. Plouffe later had an RBI single and the five RBIs were a career high.

