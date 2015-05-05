OF Oswaldo Arcia was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hip flexor strain. Arcia is hitting .276 with two homers and eight RBIs in 19 games this season.

OF Eddie Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. Rosario is hitting .242 with three homers at Triple-A.

SS Danny Santana went 1-for-3 and walked in the eighth inning. It was the first walk of the season for Santana in his 98th plate appearance, which was the most at-bats without a free pass in the majors this season.

RHP Phil Hughes earned the win Monday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks. For Hughes, who won 16 games last season, it was his first victory in 2015. The two walks allowed doubled his season total entering the game.