Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
May 7, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Trevor May showed on Tuesday that he’s come a long way since his major league debut, which came against the A’s last Aug. 9. He walked seven and struck out none in two innings that day. May fared much better on Tuesday, striking out three and walking none in 5 2/3 innings.

3B Trevor Plouffe drew a walk Tuesday, extending his streak to 17 games in which he’s reached base. But his defense has shown the biggest improvement. On Tuesday, he made a diving stop and an accurate throw to rob Mark Canha of a hit, then handled a tricky short-hop with two men on and two outs in the seventh inning.

UT Eduardo Nunez was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained left oblique. The move was retroactive to April 30. Nunez is hitting .409 with four doubles in 22 at-bats this year.

INF Doug Bernier filled Minnesota’s vacant roster spot by being selected from Triple-A Rochester. Bernier, who turns 35 in June, appeared in 33 games for the Twins in 2013, his longest of three major league stints. He was hitting .239 with one home run and six RBIs in 75 plate appearances at Rochester this year.

