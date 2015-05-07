RHP Kyle Gibson pitched six shutout innings to earn his third win of the season. Gibson, who went eight shutout frames in his last outing against the Chicago White Sox, has not allowed a run in his last 17 innings pitched.

LF Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and a two-run double in the seventh. The five RBIs are the second most of his career.

RF Eddie Rosario went 1-for-4 in his major league debut with a home run in his first career at-bat. He became the sixth Twins player to homer in his debut and the 29th player in major league history to do it on his first career pitch, according to Stats LLC.

SS Danny Santana tripled in the third inning and finished with three hits. Over his last 15 games, Santana is batting .339 with five doubles, a triple, five RBIs and 10 runs scored.