#US MLB
May 9, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Eddie Rosario picked up the second and third RBIs of his career in Thursday’s win. Rosario’s first RBI came on a home run on the first pitch he saw Wednesday.

1B Joe Mauer was not in the lineup Thursday. It was the first game off this year for Mauer, who is batting .287 with 14 RBIs in 28 games.

3B Trevor Plouffe went 1-for-3 with a walk and a single Thursday against Oakland. He reached base safely in a 19th consecutive game dating back to April 17. He is hitting .324 with four homers and 16 RBIs in that span.

RHP Ricky Nolasco made his second start Thursday since coming off the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, and in both outings, he got the win despite lasting just five innings. On Thursday against Oakland, he gave up four runs on six hits.

