OF Eddie Rosario had an RBI single in the second inning Friday. Rosario is the first Twins rookie to record an RBI in each of his first three career games since Bob Oldis did it in 1953, when the franchise was known as the Washington Senators.

OF Torii Hunter had a single, two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Twins to their win over the Indians. Hunter’s home run was his 19th career home run at Progressive Field, the second most by an opposing player in the history of the ballpark, which opened in 1994. Miguel Cabrera has hit 23 at Progressive Field.

1B Joe Mauer had an RBI single in the first inning Friday. Mauer has a career .335 batting average vs. the Indians, and in his last 17 games against Cleveland he is hitting .354.

RHP Mike Pelfrey pitched seven strong innings to get the win Friday over Cleveland. Pelfrey gave up two runs on six hits. “It was good to see him go seven. That obviously helped our bullpen,” said manager Paul Molitor.