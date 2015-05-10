2B Brian Dozier hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of Saturday’s win against Cleveland. Dozier has 10 RBIs in his last 12 games and has reached base in 10 consecutive games against the Indians.

OF Eddie Rosario had an RBI single in the third inning of Saturday’s win against Cleveland. Rosario has an RBI in each of his first four career games, the first Twins player to do that since Babe Ganzel in September of 1927, when the franchise was located in Washington.

OF Torii Hunter continued his hot hitting Saturday by going 3-for-5 with two singles, a home run and an RBI in the Twins 7-4 win. That came after he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and 4 RBI in Friday’s game. “Right now he’s on fire. He’s a tough out,” said Cleveland LHP Bruce Chen, who gave up Hunter’s home run on Saturday.

RHP Phil Hughes on Saturday earned his first win at Progressive Field since July 6, 2011, when he was a member of the Yankees. Hughes on Saturday pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits, but still got the win. “The first five innings flowed pretty smooth, but give them credit, they had some good at bats against me in the sixth and seventh innings,” Hughes said.