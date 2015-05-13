OF Shane Robinson was placed on the family medical emergency list Tuesday. There was no indication from the club when Robinson might return. Robinson has been one of the team’s best hitters this season, batting .315 with 11 runs and seven RBIs in 22 games. He was signed by the Twins in December after being released by the St. Louis Cardinals the previous month.

RHP Kyle Gibson extended his scoreless innings streak to 20 before Detroit OF J.D. Martinez blasted an opposite-field homer in the fourth inning Tuesday. That was the only run Gibson allowed in seven innings, but he wound up with a no-decision. He finished with a flourish, striking out five of the last six batters he faced. His ERA dropped from 2.97 to 2.70.

RF Torii Hunter drove in Minnesota’s lone run Tuesday with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly. He has 13 RBIs in the last 12 games and needs two more to tie Rod Carew (733) for seventh on the all-time Twins list. He went 0-for-3 in his first three at-bats.

RHP Tim Stauffer threw one scoreless inning Tuesday in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Rochester. Stauffer went on the disabled list retroactive to April 30 due to a right intercostal strain, and he might be able to return before the end of May.

RHP Ricky Nolasco faces the Detroit Tigers for the second time this season on Wednesday night. Nolasco was lit up for six runs in three innings during an 11-0 loss April 8. He managed to pick up victories while lasting just five innings in his last two starts against the White Sox and the A‘s. Current Tigers players are batting .313 against him, led by Victor Martinez (5-for-8) and Ian Kinsler (6-for-14). He is 1-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four lifetime starts against Detroit.

CF Aaron Hicks was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and inserted into the starting lineup. He had one hit in four at-bats while batting eighth. Hicks, Minnesota’s Opening Day center fielder the previous two seasons, was batting .336 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 27 games with Rochester. “I would think that anybody who comes up here would hope to play well and make it really challenging for us to send him back,” manager Paul Molitor said. “I‘m willing to make hard decisions on guys that are playing well.”